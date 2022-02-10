Lumen Technologies sinks 14% on poor Q4 show

Shot of a Asian IT Engineer Using Laptop in a Data Center Server Room. Futuristic Concept with Different Computer Illustrative Icons and Symbols in the Foreground.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) sank 14% after reporting Q4 results that missed Street estimates.
  • Q4 total revenue fell 5.5% Y/Y to $4.85B. In a post-earnings call, CFO Neel Dev said Y/Y metrics continued to be impacted by COVID-related demand in 2020.
  • He added that in terms of special items for 2022, LUMN expects a significant ramp up in costs compared to prior years, primarily driven by dedicated third-party costs to support transition services for ongoing divestitures.
  • LUMN reduced net debt by ~$1.5B and exited 2021 maintaining leverage at 3.6x net-debt-to-adj.-EBITDA.
  • The company expects adj. EBITDA of $6.5B-$6.7B in 2022 and net income $1.10B-1.58B.
