Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) has slid 14.4% after profits came up short in its fourth-quarter earnings and it issued an outlook that immediately raised new concerns about the company's dividend.

Along with EPS of $0.51 vs. estimates of $0.54, the company forecast full-year EBITDA of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, and free cash flow of $1.6 billion-$1.8 billion. It also expects to maintain a full-year dividend payout of $1.00/share.

Analysts neutral on the company noted revenue and other results that were mostly in line with expectations, but acknowledged the EBITDA outlook with some skepticism. The report was "trumped" by a "meaningful downside 2022 EBITDA guide," Cowen says, saying the stock remains a "show-me" story that may take two or three years for new inflection. The firm cut its price target to $11 from $13, with current price right at $10.99.

Oppenheimer agrees it "should just take a few more years" for growth to come back, when EBITDA could bottom out. And Truist says that EBITDA guidance points to "negative synergies that emanate from the local access line sale to Apollo and once again call into question the sustainability of the dividend." That firm also cut its target to $11, from $12.

More negative is Sell-rated MoffettNathanson, which notes the rise of concerns that Lumen will "have no choice but to eventually let leverage rise to inappropriate levels, dial back on investment, cut the dividend, or choose some combination thereof." The firm has a $10 price target.

After a 2019 cut, the company's annual payout of $1.00 currently implies a forward dividend yield of 7.8%. (Check the Dividend scorecard for more.)

