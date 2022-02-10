Vistra (VST -1.2%) has dropped its complaint that Energy Transfer (ET +1.4%) was price gouging ahead of last week's winter storm that raised demand for natural gas, Bloomberg reports.

The two companies "have agreed to a path forward" for Vistra to buy gas in the spot market through March, which "obviates the need for relief from the Railroad Commission with regard to the emergency motion," Vistra reportedly said in its filing.

Vistra withdrew the emergency motion it filed early this month that asked the Texas Railroad Commission - the state's oil and gas regulator - to order Energy Transfer to honor a prior gas supply agreement.

The actual weather event turned out to be less serious than feared, as the maligned Texas power grid kept most of the lights on during the storm despite near-record demand.