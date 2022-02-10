St. Louis Fed's Bullard gets more hawkish, backs half point rate hike - Bloomberg

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he favors a 50-basis point interest rate hike, the first increase of that magnitude since 2000, Bloomberg reported. Still, he said he'd defer to Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the potential for a half-point increase.

U.S. stocks took a leg down after his comments, with the S&P 500 falling 0.7%, the Nasdaq dipping 0.6%, and the Dow down 0.6%. 10-year Treasury yield rises 10 basis points to 2.03%. Fed swaps now see a full point hike over the central bank's next three meetings, Bloomberg said.

"I'd like to see a 100 basis points in the bag by July 1," said Bullard, who is a voter on monetary policy this year.

His comments came as consumer prices tracked higher than expected in January, putting pressure on the central bank to move more aggressively in its path to remove the extraordinary accommodation it's had in place since the pandemic.

Recall that the Fed's key interest rate target range has been at 0.0%-0.25% since early in the pandemic.

The CME FedWatch tool now puts the probability of a 50bps hike at 85.9% vs. a 48% probability soon after the consumer price index showed a 7.5% Y/Y increase in January.