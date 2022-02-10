PBF Q4 results - strong macro offset by downtime, capex and balance sheet

US oil refiner PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) reported earnings before the bell, beating EPS estimates ($1.36 vs street $0.64) and flagging improved industry supply / demand fundamentals. However, a step up in capital spend after two years of underspending, paired with increased downtime has shares underperforming on the day. Management led a mixed call this morning:

Capex - after spending ~$400m on capex in 2021, management is planning for ~$210m in 1H turnaround spend and $550m for the Company's Chalmette renewable fuels project.

Turnarounds - like peers, PBF "hunkered down" during the pandemic; now the company plans to return to more normal maintenance, with a majority of 2022 maintenance coming in 1h; after processing 890kb/d in Q4, the company is planning for 860kb/d of throughput in Q1.

Cost advantage - citing increased European natural gas prices, PBF indicated their relative cost advantage allows the east-coast system to vacate any extra product to European markets at favorable prices.

Having struggled with the balance sheet throughout the downturn, much of the call was focused on liquidity and debt maturities, rather than an improving macro environment. With heavy downtime from peers and PBF, at the same time the world emerges from pandemic-linked lockdowns, there appears to be potential for a period of strong refining margins ahead.