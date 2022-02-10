SPAC Novus Capital shareholders approve merger with Energy Vault
Feb. 10, 2022 1:10 PM ETNovus Capital Corporation II (NXU)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SPAC Novus Capital Corp. II (NYSE:NXU) said that its shareholders have approved its previously announced merger with Energy Vault, a developer of sustainable energy storage solutions.
- Novus said the deal is set to close on Feb. 11. After the closing, the company will change its name to Energy Vault Holdings.
- The combined company’s shares are expected to begin trading on Feb. 14 on the NYSE under the symbol NRGV.
- Energy Vault has been developing technology to help utilities, independent power producers and industrial energy users levelize their energy costs while maintaining power reliability.
- The companies announced their proposed merger in September, with the transaction valuing the combined company on a pro forma enterprise basis at $1.1B.
