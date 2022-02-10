SPAC Novus Capital shareholders approve merger with Energy Vault

Feb. 10, 2022 1:10 PM ETNovus Capital Corporation II (NXU)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and abstract background

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPAC Novus Capital Corp. II (NYSE:NXU) said that its shareholders have approved its previously announced merger with Energy Vault, a developer of sustainable energy storage solutions.
  • Novus said the deal is set to close on Feb. 11. After the closing, the company will change its name to Energy Vault Holdings.
  • The combined company’s shares are expected to begin trading on Feb. 14 on the NYSE under the symbol NRGV.
  • Energy Vault has been developing technology to help utilities, independent power producers and industrial energy users levelize their energy costs while maintaining power reliability.
  • The companies announced their proposed merger in September, with the transaction valuing the combined company on a pro forma enterprise basis at $1.1B.
  • For a more in-depth look at the energy storage sector, check out SA contributor Enterprising Investors’ “How to Invest in Energy Storage.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.