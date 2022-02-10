Inflation is at 40-year highs, opening the door for value ETFs to outperform growth

Inflation fears continued to grow on Thursday after the consumer price index rose by a higher-than-expected 7.5% in January. The high rate of price increases emphasized the difference between growth and value funds. In a rising rate environment, in which the Federal Reserve gets aggressive to tamp down inflation, value ETFs have the opportunity to outperform growth.

The latest inflation reading marked its highest level in 40 years and came in above the 7.3% figure that economists had expected. With surging prices, investors are eyeing the Federal Reserve to potentially get more aggressive on normalizing monetary policy, which will affect particular exchange traded funds.

Growth and value ETFs find themselves in the crosshairs of inflation. To combat the rise in market prices, investors will look to the Fed to raise interest rates to curb the continued increase in consumer prices.

As interest rates rise, they affect the value of future cash flows, which places pressure on high valuation-based stocks. Traditionally growth ETFs are built with high-valuation growth stocks, which will be negatively impacted as rates rise.

Value ETFs are just a lesser-of-two-evil choice in this scenario. These funds also have to worry about future cash flows, but the stocks held by these ETFs typically have lower valuations. As a result, they are less open to multiple compression from higher rates compared to high-growth ETFs.

It is widely predicted that the Fed will step in and raise rates to fight off rising inflation. The question now becomes how large of a hike will markets will see and how many hikes will ultimately become necessary.

Most analysts expect a 25-basis point hike to take place in March, while more aggressive individuals see a 50-basis point move. Meanwhile, some experts have called for as many as seven hikes over the course of the year.

Below is a breakdown of growth and value ETFs along with their YTD price action that market participants may want to keep an eye on.

Growth ETFs: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) -7.2%, Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) -8.4%, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) -9.6%, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) -10%, and iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) -7.5%.

Value ETFs: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) +0.4%, Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) +1.3%, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) +0.3%, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) -1.5%, and iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) 0%.

Inflation fears are felt by most, but some don't see it as an issue. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stated Tuesday on her monthly market webinar: "We don't have an inflation problem."