Inflation fears dragged the major averages into negative territory by Thursday's midday action. The general weakness overwhelmed some early rallies in individual stocks. Both Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) posted initial gains on earnings news, only to give up those advances by the early afternoon.

Meanwhile, rivals PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) moved in opposite directions on earnings news. PEP showed a modest loss by midday trading, while KO managed to show modest gains.

Decliners

Twitter (TWTR) initially surged at the outset of Thursday's trading, as investors set aside a mixed earnings report and focused on a $4B buyback program. However, shares lost steam during the session as macro concerns weighed on the overall market.

By midday trading, TWTR had returned to the flatline, flirting with negative territory.

Uber (UBER) was another big name to reverse an early rally. Shares got a boost from a Street-beating earnings report. However, information released during the firm's investor day pointed to a more cautious long-term outlook than market watchers had come to expect.

Weighed down by these growth concerns, UBER posted a decline of about 3.5% in midday action.

Elsewhere, PepsiCo (PEP) showed weakness in intraday trading following the release of its quarterly report. The slide came despite the fact that the company exceeded projections with its Q4 results, increased its dividend and announced a $10B stock repurchase plan.

However, general worries about inflation dragged the stock lower. In intraday action, PEP showed a decline of about 2%

Gainer

While its rival PEP sank into negative territory, Coca-Cola (KO) managed to stay in the green following its earnings report. The company topped expectations with its Q4 earnings and reported nearly 11% revenue growth. The top-line figure of $9.5B beat expectations by more than $550M.

Looking ahead, KO targeted organic non-GAAP growth of 7%-8%. Bolstered by earnings and guidance, shares showed a midday gain of 1%.

