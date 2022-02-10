Following an 11% gain on Wednesday, the shares of Tenet Healthcare (THC +2.1%) continue to trade higher after UBS upgraded the hospital operator to Buy from Neutral, citing an optimistic view in its Q4 2021 results.

Despite a revenue miss, Tenet’s (NYSE:THC) delivered its sixth consecutive quarterly earnings beat while adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income gained ~5% YoY to $877M. For Q1 2022 and full year 2022, the company projects ~$3.4B – $3.6B and $725M – $775M adj. EBITDA, respectively.

UBS analyst Andrew Mok argues that adj. EBITDA guidance for 2022 and the current quarter were better than expected. The Q1 2022 guidance, in particular, de-risks a quarter at risk of the Omicron impact, he added.

The analyst sets his EBITDA forecast for Tenet (THC) $70M above the consensus and foresees an acceleration of the company’s free cash flow to more than $1B in 2023 – 25E, implying ~13% yield.

Tenet (THC) deserves another look from long-term investors due mainly to its consistent cash flow generation and low gearing, Mok noted as he raised the price target on the stock to $111 from $83 per share, implying a premium of ~35% to the last close.

UBS’ upgrade on Tenet (THC) follows that of Truist on Wednesday.

See how the company’s price target on Wall Street has spiked since its Q4 2021 earnings.