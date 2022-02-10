Adma Biologics activist said to support strategic review

Young medical expert working on a virus medicine in laboratory.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

  • Adma Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) activist holder Caligan Partners is said to be supportive of the company's ongoing strategic review. Adma rose 1.5.%.
  • The activist would support a sale of the company for at least $3/share, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. Potential logical bidders could include CSL Behring (OTCPK:CSLLY), Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Takeda's Shire, and Octapharma. Private equity could also express interest.
  • Caligan Partners disclosed owning a 5.6% percent stake in a 13D filing last week and said that they believe ADMA shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Adma (ADMA) announced in late October that it tapped Morgan Stanley to explore strategic and financial alternatives for the company.
  • Last month, ADMA biologics expects record preliminary 4Q and FY21 revenues to be above the consensus.
