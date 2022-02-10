Apartment REITs are trading primarily in the red even after January rent inflation jumped to roughly pre-pandemic levels.

With a few exceptions, apartment REITs, such as Equity Residential (EQR -1.8%), AvalonBay Communities (AVB -1.3%), Bluerock Residential (BRG +0.0%), Camden Property (CPT -0.5%), Apartment Income (AIRC -0.8%) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA -0.9%), all underperform amid a broader risk-off day. Note that Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS +17.7%) stock is surging on a report of a potential takeover. Veris Residential (VRE +1.2%) and Independence Realty (IRT +1.1%) manage to eke out some gains.

Looking at the numbers, rents, which have a decent weight in headline CPI, gained 0.5% in January on a M/M basis, the strongest increase since 2001, and owners' equivalent rent costs grew 0.4% M/M for its biggest push since 2006.

Nonetheless, rent "increases have accelerated in recent months," New York Times reporter Ben Casselman wrote in a Twitter post. "Rent matters a LOT to CPI, so if this pattern continues, it'll put upward pressure on overall inflation," he added. And "this trend will likely remain in place through 2022 providing an offset to lower car, food & energy prices," EY-Parthenon Chief Economist Gregory Daco wrote in a post via Twitter.

Earlier, mortgage rates surged to its highest level since the pandemic started.