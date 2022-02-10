Teva's Copaxone gets approval in EU for use in breastfeeding mothers with MS
Feb. 10, 2022 1:24 PM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA -1.6%) Europe BV said Copaxone (Glatiramer Acetate (GA) injection) 20mg/mL and 40mg/mL, was approved by EU health authorities for use in breastfeeding mothers with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS).
- The label update follows the review of clinical and non-clinical data, including latest data from the COBRA real world evidence study that investigated safety outcomes in infants breastfed by mothers with MS undergoing GA treatment during the first 18 months of life.
- COBRA, the largest standardized analysis of data from the National German Multiple Sclerosis and Pregnancy Registry, assessed safety outcomes in 120 infants including 60 of them breastfed by mothers under GA.
- The study concluded that no evidence was found to suggest that infants were adversely affected by maternal exposure to GA during breastfeeding.
- "The COPAXONE label change provides breastfeeding patients with MS the choice to breastfeed while on MS treatment,” said Danilo Lembo, VP Medical Europe, Teva Pharmaceuticals.