XPeng to expand European presence through new tie-ups
Feb. 10, 2022 1:30 PM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- XPeng (XPEV -3.9%) is looking to expand its presence in Europe through new sales and service partnerships.
- The Chinese electric vehicle maker has forged new partnerships with Emil Frey in Netherlands and Bilia in Sweden. The company plans to build its European presence with a combination of self-operated retail stores, alongside the comprehensive retail and service network of its local agency partners.
- As part of a strategic Agency Retail collaboration agreement, Emil Frey will help build XPeng's sales and service network while managing its branded stores across the Netherlands.
- XPeng also plans to open a retail experience store in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands near The Hague in March 2022.
- The firm has also signed an Agency Retail collaboration agreement with Swedish automobile dealer Bilia. XPeng products will be available through Bilia stores, and serviced at its service centers, initially at locations in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.
- Additionally, XPeng will officially open its retail experiencing store in Sweden, marking its first self-operated retail store in the international market.
- Yesterday, XPeng announced inclusion of its shares in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program