U.S. Xpress Enterprises slides 14% post Q4 results
Feb. 10, 2022 1:34 PM ETUSXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- U.S. Xpress (USX -14.0%) reports Q4 operating revenue of $531.6M, an increase of 16.7% Y/Y beating estimates by $4.89M.
- The increase was a combination of increased revenues in the Company’s Brokerage segment of $35.5M, an increase of $23M in the Truckload segment, and an increase in fuel surcharge revenues of $17.5M.
- Adj. operating loss was $0.8 million, as compared to adjusted operating income of $15.1M Y/Y.
- Average revenue per mile increased 14.6% Y/Y; however, average revenue miles per tractor per week declined by 20%, which contributed to average revenue per tractor per week declining by 8.3% Y/Y.
- The Co. had $188.9M of liquidity, $369.8M of net debt and $276.6M of total stockholders' equity.
- Capex, net of proceeds were $97M which was below the previous guidance range of $130-$150M.
- Outlook: “We expect a robust freight market early in the year that moderates as the year goes on, due to improvements in the supply chain, inventory restocking, and perhaps some slowing of manufacturing and imports based on Fed tightening and a return to consumer spending on services.” said Eric Fuller, President and CEO.
- Previously: U.S. Xpress Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.20, revenue of $531.6M beats by $4.89M (Feb. 9)