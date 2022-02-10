Jaguar Health files for conditional FDA approval of canine therapy Canalevia
Feb. 10, 2022 1:48 PM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Health (JAGX -1.8%) said it completed filing of a final major regulatory section with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) to support conditional new animal drug approval of Canalevia to treat exercise-induced diarrhea (EID) in dogs.
- In December 2021, the company received conditional approval from the FDA for Canalevia-CA1 for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs.
- Canalevia (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) is the company's oral plant-based drug candidate.
- The company said CVM had already confirmed the completion of three of the four major technical sections required in the application for conditional approval of Canalevia for EID. The current filing completes the submission process for the fourth section, which was initiated in 2020.