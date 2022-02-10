HEICO's Flight Support Group to acquire 74% stake in Pioneer Industries

Feb. 10, 2022
  • HEICO's (HEI -0.2%) Flight Support Group has agreed to acquire 74% of Farmingdale, NY-based specialty defense spares distributor, Pioneer Industries, in an all-cash deal.
  • The agreement includes potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained. Additional financial details were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition, subject to antitrust regulatory approval, is expected to be accretive to HEI's earnings within the year following closing.
  • Pioneer Industries is a specialty distributor of spares for military aviation, marine, and ground platforms. Its owners, Robert and David Yormack, will retain 26% of the equity and continue in their current roles with the company.
  • HEICO does not expect any staff turnover to result from the acquisition.
  • The acquisition brings new products and capabilities to HEICO's Defense Sustainment and Distribution operations.
