Will analysts optimism and diversified portfolios benefit W. P. Carey Q4 Earnings?
Feb. 10, 2022 1:53 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.20 (+8.15% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $330.79M (+7.62% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WPC has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- WPC's portfolio remains diversified thus benefitting the company even amidst the pandemic when retail landlords suffered; also it has geographic diversification with ~37% of its rents coming from outside the U.S., mostly from Europe.
- The company provided the following lease expirations and average lease term details during its Q3 earnings:
- During Q3 results, the company affirmed its guidance range for FY21 and currently expects to report total AFFO of between $4.94 and $5.02 per diluted share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.82 and $4.90 per diluted share.
- In 2021, the company received investment volume touched its peak of $1.73B (compared to $826M in 2022) which includes investments of ~$530M completed during Q4.
- In mid-January, BofA upgraded WPC to Neutral from Underperform; positive catalysts include accelerating growth from higher inflation given its CPI-linked leases and WPC potentially acquiring its last non-traded REIT, CPA:18.
- Among recent analysis by SA Contributors, BeanKounter Capital assigns a Hold rating to the stock indicating that the company has a 5.6% yield but no dividend growth; Mark Roussin and Sensor Unlimited assign a Buy rating stating that the stock is a safety net for any portfolio especially during high inflation and that a Bull thesis is confirmed by two independent assessments.