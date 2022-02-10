Will analysts optimism and diversified portfolios benefit W. P. Carey Q4 Earnings?

Feb. 10, 2022 1:53 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

  • W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.20 (+8.15% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $330.79M (+7.62% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, WPC has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
  • WPC's portfolio remains diversified thus benefitting the company even amidst the pandemic when retail landlords suffered; also it has geographic diversification with ~37% of its rents coming from outside the U.S., mostly from Europe.
  • The company provided the following lease expirations and average lease term details during its Q3 earnings:

