Williams-Sonoma attracts bull rating from Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett turned constructive on Williams-Sonoma (WSM -2.4%) with an upgrade to Accumulate-Rated from Hold-Rated.

Analyst Chuck Grom: "Despite softness at industry peers (say Wayfair + Bed Bath & Beyond), demand trends across most of William-Sonoma's banners have remained healthy and we have confidence that the company will achieve our 12.0% SSS forecast for 4Q21 when it reports in March. Indeed, visits to WSM's banner sights (per SimilarWeb) have actually accelerated over the past 2-3 months (December-February 2-year average of ~64% vs. July-November average of ~52%)."

Grom and team think demand for categories that are more directly correlated with housing turnover such as case good furniture and upholstery products could surprise to the upside as today's housing backdrop stays healthy. In addition, they pointed out investors have underappreciated the WSM model with its vertical integration, strong digital presence, growing B2B platform and a healthy loyalty program all working in its favor.

Finally, the more than 20% pullback in WSM shares since the last earnings report is seen having pushed the trading multiple down to a more-than-reasonable ~11.5X. Gordon Haskett assigned a new price target of $200 to WSM vs. the average analyst PT of $189.58.