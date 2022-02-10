Williams-Sonoma attracts bull rating from Gordon Haskett

Feb. 10, 2022 1:48 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Investor monitor the stock market data.

cihatatceken/E+ via Getty Images

Gordon Haskett turned constructive on Williams-Sonoma (WSM -2.4%) with an upgrade to Accumulate-Rated from Hold-Rated.

Analyst Chuck Grom: "Despite softness at industry peers (say Wayfair + Bed Bath & Beyond), demand trends across most of William-Sonoma's banners have remained healthy and we have confidence that the company will achieve our 12.0% SSS forecast for 4Q21 when it reports in March. Indeed, visits to WSM's banner sights (per SimilarWeb) have actually accelerated over the past 2-3 months (December-February 2-year average of ~64% vs. July-November average of ~52%)."

Grom and team think demand for categories that are more directly correlated with housing turnover such as case good furniture and upholstery products could surprise to the upside as today's housing backdrop stays healthy. In addition, they pointed out investors have underappreciated the WSM model with its vertical integration, strong digital presence, growing B2B platform and a healthy loyalty program all working in its favor.

Finally, the more than 20% pullback in WSM shares since the last earnings report is seen having pushed the trading multiple down to a more-than-reasonable ~11.5X. Gordon Haskett assigned a new price target of $200 to WSM vs. the average analyst PT of $189.58.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.