Feb. 10, 2022

  • Affirm Holdings (AFRM +3.1%) stock spiked up as much as 12% after the company's official Twitter account posted some fiscal Q2 details showing the number of transactions rose 218% and revenue increased by 77%.
  • GMV growth of 115% exceeded the Street consensus of 78%, said Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal in a note to clients. Transaction and revenue growth also topped consensus estimates, the analyst said.
  • A number of Twitter users reposted screenshots of the post, which had been deleted by the company.
  • "While we are waiting for a full set of results after the close today, this early release points to very strong continued momentum in the business," El-Assal wrote.
  • Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
