Wells Fargo stayed positive Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS -16.2%) despite the tough FQ3 earnings results, which saw overseas macro headwinds lead to an EPS miss and guidance cut.

Analyst Ike Boruchow: "We continue to believe that GOOS’ recent quarters have shown a strong rebound in trajectory globally and resonance with the DTC pivot – which are key drivers to the bull case. While the 4Q outlook reduction is disappointing, we're encouraged by the fact that the traffic and productivity issues appear largely COVID related and thus transitory."

Boruchow and team believe the Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) brand heat and model has momentum into FY23. The recommendation doled out to investors is to remain buyers of GOOS shares. The firm did adjust its FY22 and FY23 EPS estimates on Canada Goose (GOOS) lower and took the price target down to $55 from $68.

Shares of Canada Goose (GOOS) fell to a 52-week low of $27.02 earlier in the session.

