Astra Space pares some gains after rocket launches at 3pm (update)
Feb. 10, 2022 2:12 PM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Update 3:04pm: Updates to show rocket launched at 3pm.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) pared some earlier gains, now up 4%, after a rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 3pm, the company's first commercial payload.
- The launch came after a launch was scrubbed just before liftoff on Monday.
- The launch is for NASA's ElaNA 41 Mission. There was a "minor" telemetry issued that needed to be fixed that delayed the launch on Monday, according to the livestream of the launch event on Monday.
- Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration told Astra Space the agency was expected to issue a launch license by February 4.
- Crucially, the new launch license is expected to make it easier for Astra Space (ASTR) to launch at a higher frequency out of more launch sites in the United States.
