Zynga (ZNGA +1%) is ticking higher after it posted some solid bookings in a quarterly report acting as a run-up to its acquisition by Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO).

That closing is expected to come in the second calendar quarter (the first quarter of Take-Two's fiscal 2023). The acquisition is unanimously approved by both boards, and directors and executives have entered voting agreements to support the deal.

Bookings of $726.6 million rose 4% year-over-year and capped a record year for bookings for the company (which rose 24% to $2.83 billion).

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $147 million from a prior-year $90 million.

Annual average mobile daily active users rose 41% to 39 million, and annual average mobile monthly active users jumped 107% to an all-time best 184 million. Amid that surge, annual mobile average bookings per user of $0.194 fell 12%.

Operating cash flow was $254 million - down $176 million from the prior year - and liquidity ended up at $1.2 billion.

Upside is limited due to the pending deal, Barclays says, but it still has a $10 price target implying another 8% upside.

Meanwhile, Cowen tempers the solid report noting the beat was "almost entirely" driven by recogizing $10 million in bookings from a late-quarter partnership deal. Still, the firm has an $11 price target implying 19% upside from here.

Take-Two's deal came in at a total value of $9.86 per share, in cash and stock.