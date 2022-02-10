Vimeo down 20% after guidance disappointment: Q4 Earnings
Feb. 10, 2022 2:23 PM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Vimeo (VMEO -18.9%) fell after the company released its fourth quarter's earnings report with the soft guidance for Q1 2022.
- Q4 revenue increased 26.6% Y/Y to $106.1M, driven by 11% increase in subscribers and 13% growth in ARPU. Sales-Assisted Revenue grew over 50% Y/Y during the quarter.
- Operating loss was $23.6M compared to $3.7M in 4Q20.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss amounted to $7.6M.
- Cash flow from operating activities was negative $11.6M, compared to negative $5.2M a year ago.
- Free cash flow was $15.5M.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.15.
- Q1 Guidance: The company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 17% to 19% Y/Y.
- Operating loss to be between $25.5-$27.5M; GAAP Operating loss margin of roughly negative 25% at the midpoint of the guided ranges.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss to be between $10-$12M, representing Adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly negative 10% at the midpoint.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue growth to be in the range of 15% to 18% Y/Y.
- Operating loss to be between $91.4-$96.4; GAAP Operating loss margin of roughly negative 21% at the midpoint of the guided ranges.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss to be between $25-$30M, representing Adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly negative 6% at the midpoint.
