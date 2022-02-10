Barrick Gold (GOLD -1.1%) said it replaced its depletion of gold mineral reserves by 150% in 2021, before acquisition and equity changes at its South Arturo mine in Nevada and Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea, and improved the quality of its group reserve grade by 3%.

Barrick said at $1,200/oz., attributable proven and probable reserves rose to 69M oz. at 1.71 g/t in 2021 from 68M oz. at 1.66 g/t in 2020.

The company's North America and Africa & Middle East regions led the growth, contributing more than 8.4M oz. of attributable proven and probable reserves.

Barrick cited significant gains from the completion of the updated feasibility study of the Goldrush underground project, which increased attributable proven and probable mineral reserves to 4.8M oz. at 7.29 g/t gold.

Barrick also said attributable proven and probable reserves of copper at $2.75/lb. totaled 12B lbs. at an average grade of 0.38%.

Barrick's Q4 gold production rose 10% Q/Q, which could lead to an upward revision on the stock price, Investing On The Spectrum writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.