Credit Suisse stock slides as restructuring costs, lower revenue to hurt '22 results
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) stock slumps 8.5% in U.S. trading after the bank posted a Q4 net loss of CHF 2.01B (US$2.17B) and net revenue fell 12% from a year earlier.
- During the company's earnings call, CFO David Mathers referred to 2022 as a "transitional year" as Credit Suisse (CS) doesn't expect to see benefits from its cost savings measures until 2023 and later.
- Furthermore Q1 2022's adjusted results, which excludes the Archegos loss from last year, "are likely weaker than first quarter of 2021, which arguably saw the peak benefit from the various monetary and fiscal incentives," Mather said. He expects a shift to a more normal trading environment as central bank start removing the extraordinary policy accommodation they implemented during the pandemic to keep financial markets operating.
- While Credit Suisse (CS) has seen positive net new asset inflows YTD in its Wealth Management business, "I think it's clear, results this year will be adversely affected by compensation normalization, by restructuring expenses, and, of course, by the decline in equity revenues following our decision to exit the majority of our prime business," Mathers said during the call.
- CEO Thomas Gottstein reaffirmed the company's financial targets for return on tangible equity of greater than 10% by 2024. "Although we experienced a slowdown across our business in the fourth quarter, we are confident that we are regaining client and revenue momentum in the first quarter and have seen encouraging signs so far," he said.
- Last year, the company estimated it would take a $4.7B charge for the Archegos collapse.
- Last month, Credit Suisse ousted its chairman after reported quarantine breaches