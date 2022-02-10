Greenwich LifeSciences up 24%, on track for third day of gains
Feb. 10, 2022 3:35 PM ETGreenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI +24.4%) is enjoying substantial gains Thursday, continuing a winning streak that began on Tuesday.
- From the close of trading Monday through Wednesday's close, shares rose ~11%.
- Year to date through Wednesday's close, shares are down 16%.
- The recent surge may be the result of an SEC filing on Tuesday indicating that CEO and CFO Patel Snehal added ~$98K worth of company stock to his holdings.
