Greenwich LifeSciences up 24%, on track for third day of gains

Feb. 10, 2022 3:35 PM ETGreenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts. Dollar sign with rocket

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI +24.4%) is enjoying substantial gains Thursday, continuing a winning streak that began on Tuesday.
  • From the close of trading Monday through Wednesday's close, shares rose ~11%.
  • Year to date through Wednesday's close, shares are down 16%.
  • The recent surge may be the result of an SEC filing on Tuesday indicating that CEO and CFO Patel Snehal added ~$98K worth of company stock to his holdings.
  • Read about a recent clinical update Greenwich provided on its phase 3 trial for breast cancer candidate GLSI-100.
