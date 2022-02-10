Motorola Solutions slides after outlook fall short of consensus, revenue miss: Q4

Feb. 10, 2022 2:56 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Motorola Solutions (MSI -6.2%) is down after the company reported a revenue miss in its fourth quarter's results with earnings outlook landing below the consensus mark.
  • Revenue of $2.32B (+2.2% Y/Y) misses consensus by $10M.
  • By segment revenue: Products and Systems Integration segment revenue declined 1% primarily due to supply constraints; and Software and Services sales grew 8% driven by growth in LMR services, video security and command center software.
  • Sales from acquisitions were $10M, and the impact of favorable currency rates was $6M.
  • Non-GAAP Operating margin was 28.9% of sales, down from 29.3% in the year-ago quarter.
  • The decline in operating margin is linked to operating expenses related to incentive compensation and acquisitions as well as lower sales in the Products and Systems Integration segment.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $703M; Free cash flow was $635M, compared with $637M in 4Q20.
  • The company ended the quarter with record backlog of $13.6B, up $1.3B in Software and Services and up $886M in Products and Systems Integration from a year ago.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $2.85 beats by $0.11.
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: The company expects revenue growth of approximately 3% Y/Y; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 to $1.59 vs. consensus of $1.82.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: For the full-year, revenue growth is expected to be ~7% Y/Y; and Non-GAAP EPS of $9.80 to $9.95 vs. consensus of $9.89.
  • The company has closed acquisitions of Envysion and 911 Datamaster for $124M and $35M, net of cash acquired, respectively.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.