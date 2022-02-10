Visa U.S. SMI indicates modest January spending while Mastercard SpendingPulse reports 7.2% retail sales growth
- Visa announced that the U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI) in January stood at 102.4 down from a revised 109.4 in December, indicating a decline in consumer spending strength.
- Visa Business and Economic Insights points out that while consumer demand is less impacted by each successive wave, business disruptions have increased, contributing in part to rising inflation.
- SMI for discretionary purchases narrowed 3.9 points from prior month while for non-discretionary purchases it fell 2.4 points.
- Regionally, SMI fell for all four regions of the country relative to last month but continued to signal positive spending momentum on Y/Y basis; SMI readings in the South (101.5) and Midwest (101.8) were among the softest followed by the Northeast (102.0); West was leading with strongest SMI reading among the regions at 106.1.
- The downshift in spending momentum in these three regions suggests that severe winter weather may have played a role in holding back consumer momentum for the month.
- Mastercard SpendingPulse marks 2022 beginning with retail sales growth across all sectors; U.S. retail sales excluding auto increased 7.2% Y/Y in January with online sales growing 10.4%.
- Department Stores (+10.5%), Apparel (+37.6%) and Luxury (+45.3%), all experienced double-digit growth.
- Compared to pre-pandemic levels, e-commerce sales were up 110.1%, underscoring the sustained and significant nature of the shift to digital.
- Sector Watch: (NYSE:WMT), (NYSE:TGT), (NYSE:BBY), (NASDAQ:COST), (NYSE:BJ), (NYSE:DG), (NASDAQ:OLLI), (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- ETFs Watch: (NYSEARCA:IBUY), (NYSEARCA:XLY)