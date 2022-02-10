Eli Lilly/ Innovent cancer drug rebuked at FDA AdCom meeting
- Eli Lilly (LLY -1.7%) is trading lower after an expert panel convened by the FDA recommended against the approval of PD-1 inhibitor Tyvyt (sintilimab) for late-stage non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), citing a requirement for additional data.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and its Chinese partner Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBXF) sought the approval of Tyvyt based on the Phase 3 ORIENT-11 trial conducted exclusively in China.
- On the question of “Should additional clinical trial(s) demonstrating applicability to U.S. patients and U.S. medical care be required prior to a final regulatory decision?” 14 panelists voted “Yes” while One member voted “No.”
- Ahead of the AdCom meeting, FDA briefing documents indicated that ORIENT-11, being a single-country study, does not reflect the diversity of the American population.
In May 2021, Eli Lilly (LLY) and Innovent (OTCPK:IVBXF) announced that the FDA accepted their Biologics License Application (BLA) for sintilimab injection in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy as a first line option for nonsquamous NSCLC. A final decision is expected in March 2022.