Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN +4.4%) jumps to a 52-week high after Q4 revenues more than doubled to a stronger than expected $466M; $1.68 loss per share may not compare with analyst consensus estimate of a $.035/share loss.

Excluding charges, Q4 net loss would have been $82.2M, or $0.38/share, compared to a $107M net loss, or $0.57/share, for the year-ago quarter; Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose by two-thirds to $49.3M.

"We expect drilling and completion activity, pricing and the resulting cash flow will continue to increase in 2022," the company said, prompting an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.04/share.

In contract drilling, Patterson-UTI said its average U.S. rig count rose by 26 rigs, including 13 from its acquisition of Pioneer Energy Services, and anticipates continued growth in drilling activity with its average U.S. rig count in Q1 to rise by an additional 10 rigs to 116.

Q4 average U.S. rig revenue per day rose 2.7% Q/Q to $22,030, due to an increase in rig dayrates and other ancillary sources of revenue; average U.S. rig operating cost per day rose 9.4% to $16,580, due to increased labor costs and general oilfield cost inflation.

Q4 pressure pumping revenues rose 20% Q/Q to $183M; the company reactivated the 11th spread late in the quarter and expects to reactivate its 12th spread late in Q1.

Patterson-UTI will add no more frack crews beyond the 12th spread, as it focuses on boosting frack profitability by not spending capex to reactivate more fleets, the company said in its earnings conference call.

Patterson-UTI shares have jumped 76% over the past year, including a 30% push so far this year.