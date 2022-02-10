Newmark Global Corporate Services renews multi-service global contract with Dow
Feb. 10, 2022 3:12 PM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Newmark Global (NMRK +0.7%) Corporate Services renews a long-term, multi-service, international contract with Dow (DOW -1.1%) to deliver superior solutions for corporate real estate clients.
- Company professionals will support Dow's materials science operations housed in more than 150 buildings across 28 countries on six continents.
- "Securing a renewed multi-service, global contract with Dow has been the result of sustained operational excellence and outstanding performance, especially in the areas of the environment, health and safety, even in the face of immense challenges presented by the pandemic," said Rick Bertasi, Newmark Global Corporate Services CEO