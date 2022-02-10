Update 3:44pm: Updates shares after halt.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares plunged 25% after the company's rocket launch suffered an anomaly minutes its flight and the mission failed.

A livestream indicated the flight suffered an anomaly and the payloads for the commercial customers weren't delivered.

"Unfortunately we heard that an issue has been experienced during flight that prevented thedelivery of our customer payloads to orbit today," an Astra official said at the end of the livestream. "We are deeply sorry to our customers NASA, the University of Alabama, the University of New Mexico and the University of California, Berkeley."

"We experienced an issue during today's flight that resulted in the payloads not being delivered to orbit," Astra Space tweeted. "We are deeply sorry to our customers @NASA and the small satellite teams. More information will be provided after we complete a data review."

The malfunction comes as this was Astra's first commercial payload that was being deployed into space. The launch was for NASA's ElaNA 41 Mission.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration told Astra Space the agency was expected to issue a launch license by February 4.

Developing story ...