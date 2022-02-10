Globant ventures into DACH region
Feb. 10, 2022 3:17 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Technology services firm Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has ventured into the DACH region as part of its European expansion strategy.
- "With the new dedicated team, Globant will accelerate its own capabilities and service offerings in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to provide solutions that address local and regional demand for digital transformation and business reinvention," said Jakob Kuznicki, Managing Director at Globant Germany.
- This new venture will enable the company to better help existing and new clients to leverage blockchain, metaverse and other cutting-edge technologies.