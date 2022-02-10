Compass Minerals cut to Sell equivalent at J.P. Morgan on weak salt segment

Feb. 10, 2022 3:31 PM ETCompass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Salt mining

Lebazele/iStock via Getty Images

Compass Minerals (CMP -2.9%) shares have dropped 9% in two days since the company reported disappointing quarterly results and cut its 2022 guidance, citing weakness in its salt business after the 2021-22 winter season got off to a slow start because of warmer than normal weather.

J.P. Morgan's Jeffrey Zekauskas cut his rating on Compass to Underweight from Neutral with a $52 price target on lower expectations for the segment; he now forecasts FY 2022 salt tonnage of 11.8M-12.8M compared with his previous outlook of 12.5M-13.2M tons.

Compass also has been weighed down by higher shipping and transport costs, which are difficult for the company to recoup because its salt volumes are contracted on a bid basis, and there is no movement in price after bids are accepted, Zekauskas explained.

Compass shares have gained ~3% YTD but dropped 18% during the past year.

