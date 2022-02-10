Affirm GAAP EPS of -$0.57 misses by $0.20, revenue of $361M beats by $27.93M

  • Affirm press release (NASDAQ:AFRM): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$0.57 misses by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $361M (+77.0% Y/Y) beats by $27.93M.
  • Shares -23%.
  • Gross merchandise volume ("GMV") for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $4.5 billion, an increase of 115%.
  • Active merchants increased from 8,000 to 168,000, driven primarily by the adoption of Shop Pay Installments by merchants on Shopify's platform.
  • Active consumers grew 150% to 11.2 million and increased by 2.5 million, or 29%, compared to the period ended September 30, 2021.
  • Transactions per active consumer increased 15% to 2.5 as of December 31, 2021.
  • 3Q22 Guidance: GMV of $3.61 to $3.71B, Revenue of $325 to $335M vs. $332.72M consensus, Transaction Costs of $187 to $192M.
  • FY22 Guidance: GMV of $14.58 to $14.78B, Revenue of $1,290 to $1,310M vs. $1.28B consensus, Transaction Costs of $705 to $715M.
