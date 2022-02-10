Zendesk surges after private equity firms bid for software company (update)

  • Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares surged on Thursday on reports that several private equity firms, including Thoma Bravo LP, have bid for the software company.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported that in addition to they buyout bids, Zendesk (ZEN) is under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners to cancel its proposed acquisition of Momentiv (NASDAQ:MNTV), the parent company of SurveyMonkey.
  • Zendesk confirmed that it rejected an unsolicited and non-binding proposal from a consortium of private equity firms in an all-cash transaction valued at $127-$132 per share.
  • Zendesk said the "proposal significantly undervalues the company and is not in the best interests of the company and its shareholders," according to a statement. Zendesk said the offer wasn't conditioned on the termination of Zendesk’s pending acquisition of Momentive.
  • Reuters earlier reported on Zendesk's rejection of the Thoma Bravo offer.
  • Zendesk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
  • Heading toward the market close, Zendesk (ZEN) shares were up by more than 10%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results after the close of trading on Thursday.
