Zendesk surges after private equity firms bid for software company (update)
Feb. 10, 2022 By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Update 4:25pm: Updates to add Zendesk confirming that the company rejected an offer.
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares surged on Thursday on reports that several private equity firms, including Thoma Bravo LP, have bid for the software company.
- The Wall Street Journal reported that in addition to they buyout bids, Zendesk (ZEN) is under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners to cancel its proposed acquisition of Momentiv (NASDAQ:MNTV), the parent company of SurveyMonkey.
- Zendesk confirmed that it rejected an unsolicited and non-binding proposal from a consortium of private equity firms in an all-cash transaction valued at $127-$132 per share.
- Zendesk said the "proposal significantly undervalues the company and is not in the best interests of the company and its shareholders," according to a statement. Zendesk said the offer wasn't conditioned on the termination of Zendesk’s pending acquisition of Momentive.
- Reuters earlier reported on Zendesk's rejection of the Thoma Bravo offer.
- Zendesk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Heading toward the market close, Zendesk (ZEN) shares were up by more than 10%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results after the close of trading on Thursday.