Inflation ranks as traders' biggest worry in Schwab's Q1 trader survey

Feb. 10, 2022 5:59 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDSP500, GME, AMC, SPCEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments

Studio shot of an unrecognisable businessman holding a pin to pop a balloon with a bitcoin symbol against a white background

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation looms as the biggest concern of most traders, according to a survey of traders at TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab. And for good reason, when Thursday's consumer price index showed inflation increased 7.5% Y/Y to a 40-year high.

Almost nine out of ten (88%) traders said they're concerned about inflation and many are taking action to hedge against it. Other concerns include a market correction, rate increases and the DC political landscape.

Almost half — 45% — of traders at Schwab and TD Ameritrade said the economic impact of Omicron and other variants is a far lower concern this year, said Barry Metzger, head of Trading and Education at Charles Schwab.

At the sector level, traders are most bullish on energy (63%), finance (57%), and health care (54%) and most bearish on information technology (38%), real estate (37%), and consumer discretionary (31%).

Despite these concerns, the survey indicated that 46% of respondents had a bullish outlook for the U.S. stock market in Q1, compared with 39% who were bearish.

Some 30% of respondents said the most crowded trade of Q1 is "long bitcoin" (BTC-USD) or crypto-related investments. Following bitcoin came the long electric vehicle stock trade at 27%. Bitcoin, along with a raft of risk assets, fell off a cliff at the start of 2022, though a chunk of those losses have since been erased; YTD, bitcoin (BTC-USD) and the S&P 500 Index (SP500) drift lower by nearly 4%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin advocates like legendary investor Bill Miller, who has half of his net worth in BTC investments, recently pointed to increased institutional use of bitcoin and ethereum (ETH-USD).

When asked if meme stocks are likely to have an impact on markets this year, 65% of trader said it's likely, with 40% saying somewhat likely and 25% saying very likely. Moreover, if there is another meme stock trading event this year, 30% of traders indicate an appetite to participate. GameStop (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are a few of the more popular meme stocks.

Check out which stocks could get a positive pricing impact from soaring inflation.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.