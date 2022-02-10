Inflation looms as the biggest concern of most traders, according to a survey of traders at TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab. And for good reason, when Thursday's consumer price index showed inflation increased 7.5% Y/Y to a 40-year high.

Almost nine out of ten (88%) traders said they're concerned about inflation and many are taking action to hedge against it. Other concerns include a market correction, rate increases and the DC political landscape.

Almost half — 45% — of traders at Schwab and TD Ameritrade said the economic impact of Omicron and other variants is a far lower concern this year, said Barry Metzger, head of Trading and Education at Charles Schwab.

At the sector level, traders are most bullish on energy (63%), finance (57%), and health care (54%) and most bearish on information technology (38%), real estate (37%), and consumer discretionary (31%).

Despite these concerns, the survey indicated that 46% of respondents had a bullish outlook for the U.S. stock market in Q1, compared with 39% who were bearish.

Some 30% of respondents said the most crowded trade of Q1 is "long bitcoin" (BTC-USD) or crypto-related investments. Following bitcoin came the long electric vehicle stock trade at 27%. Bitcoin, along with a raft of risk assets, fell off a cliff at the start of 2022, though a chunk of those losses have since been erased; YTD, bitcoin (BTC-USD) and the S&P 500 Index (SP500) drift lower by nearly 4%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin advocates like legendary investor Bill Miller, who has half of his net worth in BTC investments, recently pointed to increased institutional use of bitcoin and ethereum (ETH-USD).

When asked if meme stocks are likely to have an impact on markets this year, 65% of trader said it's likely, with 40% saying somewhat likely and 25% saying very likely. Moreover, if there is another meme stock trading event this year, 30% of traders indicate an appetite to participate. GameStop (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are a few of the more popular meme stocks.

Check out which stocks could get a positive pricing impact from soaring inflation.