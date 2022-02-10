Cornerstone Building gains after report of takeover offer from CD&R
Feb. 10, 2022 3:53 PM ETCornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) jumped 8.2% after a report that private equity Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is evaluating making an offer to buy the remainder of the company it doesn't already own.
- CD&R, which owns more than 49% of Cornerstone's (CNR) shares, is in the middle of a discussing a potential offer, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Cornerstone Building Brands was created in 2019 through the merger between NCI Building Systems and Ply Gem Building Products. NCI and Ply Gem announced an all stock deal in July 2018.
- Cornerstone Buildings is scheduled to report Q4 results on Feb. 21.