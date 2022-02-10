Treasury ETFs sink as the 10-Year crosses above 2%

ETFs tied to U.S. Treasury bonds dropped during Thursday's trading as stepped-up inflation fears pushed rates higher. The yield on the U.S. 10-Year Treasury climbed nine basis points and crossed above the 2% mark, reaching its highest level in two and half years, dating back to Aug. 1, 2019.

Thursday's decline continued an overall trend for the group that has marked most of 2022 so far. With expectations rising for an aggressive rate-hiking campaign from the Federal Reserve, exchange traded funds that hold Treasury bonds have fallen sharply.

Here is a handful of Treasury ETFs that have seen losses so far in 2022, along with their YTD price action: The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) -6.7%, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) -3.6%, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) -3.7%, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) -1.3%, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) -2.7%, and iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) -3.7%.

This portion of the ETF market has come under pressure as investors pour into the bond market in anticipation of rate hikes. This, in turn, has sent bond yields higher, as investors look to purchase bonds that offer the highest yields.

While rising yields have generally pushed Treasury-related ETFs lower, there are ways to use ETFs to capitalize on a rising-rate environment. Investors betting that yields will continue to rise should examine the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT), which is +13.2% YTD. TBT is constructed to bet against bond prices.

Inflation fears continued to grow on Thursday, sending yields higher after the consumer price index rose by a higher-than-expected 7.5% in January. See how value ETFs are in a position to outperform growth ETFs.