Scorpio Tankers (STNG +3.5%) rises to its highest in nearly three months as Bank of America upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $15.50 price target, saying the company's recent vessel sale shows value and removes an overhang.

Scorpio's January sale of 14 vessels shored up near-term liquidity concerns, opening the way for "market rate inflection on refined product demand," BofA's Ken Hoexter writes.

With its remaining 117 product tanker vessels, Scorpio should benefit from a post-COVID improvement in global shipping demand, the analyst says, adding that it could see acceleration in its 7x-14x EBITDA band as the rate outlook improves.

Hoester notes that Scorpio has "one of the most modern fleets, sufficient size and scale, management expertise, and operational excellence via its commercial pools."

Scorpio Tankers is scheduled to report Q4 earnings on February 14, after reporting a larger than expected Q3 loss.