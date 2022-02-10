Kratos to redeem all outstanding $300M 6.5% senior secured notes
Feb. 10, 2022 4:07 PM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) said it will redeem all outstanding $300M 6.5% senior secured notes due Nov. 2025 on Mar. 14 for an amount equal to 103.25% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date.
- The redemption is subject to completion of the refinancing of its revolving credit facility.
- KTOS intends to replace 100% of the principal amount currently outstanding under its 6.5% senior notes through this refinancing process.
- “The offer to redeem the notes and replace these borrowings with traditional bank financing is expected to save Kratos ~$10M-13M in cash interest payments annually, based on current interest rates,” said Kratos CFO Deanna Lund.