Kratos to redeem all outstanding $300M 6.5% senior secured notes

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) said it will redeem all outstanding $300M 6.5% senior secured notes due Nov. 2025 on Mar. 14 for an amount equal to 103.25% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date.
  • The redemption is subject to completion of the refinancing of its revolving credit facility.
  • KTOS intends to replace 100% of the principal amount currently outstanding under its 6.5% senior notes through this refinancing process.
  • “The offer to redeem the notes and replace these borrowings with traditional bank financing is expected to save Kratos ~$10M-13M in cash interest payments annually, based on current interest rates,” said Kratos CFO Deanna Lund.
