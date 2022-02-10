Federal REIT FFO of $1.47 beats by $0.06, revenue of $254.15M beats by $6.02M
Feb. 10, 2022 4:09 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Federal REIT press release (NYSE:FRT): Q4 FFO of $1.47 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $254.15M (+15.8% Y/Y) beats by $6.02M.
- The company increased 2022 earnings per diluted share guidance to $2.30 to $2.50 and increased 2022 FFO per diluted share guidance to $5.75 to $5.95 vs. consensus of $5.85.
- "2021 outperformed even our most optimistic expectations," said Donald C. Wood, Chief Executive Officer. "Leasing momentum continued at unprecedented levels, clear indication of strong demand for our properties and our locations. The broad-based leasing that has been done over the past several quarters, along with our development and acquisitions pipelines set Federal up for an active 2022 with all eyes on bottom line earnings growth."