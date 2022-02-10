HubSpot Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.10, revenue of $369.31M beats by $11.79M

  • HubSpot press release (NYSE:HUBS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $369.31M (+46.5% Y/Y) beats by $11.79M.
  • Shares +1.8%.
  • Subscription revenue was $1.26 billion, up 48% compared to 2020.
  • Professional services and other revenue was $42.3 million, up 41% compared to 2020.
  • GAAP operating margin was (2.2%), compared to (3.0%) in Q4'20.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 10.3%, compared to 9.8% in Q4'20.
  • Outlook Q1 2022: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $381 million to $383 million (vs. consensus $377.53M); Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $30 million to $31 million; Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.48 (vs. consensus $0.46)
