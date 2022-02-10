Eni SpA reportedly mulling SPAC targeting energy transition sector
Feb. 10, 2022 4:14 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Italian oil company Eni SpA (NYSE:E) is reportedly mulling a SPAC that will focus on business combinations in the energy transition sector.
- Eni has been working with partners to set up the SPAC, which could seek to raise at least $228M. The company is still in “the early stages of testing investor appetite” for the SPAC and has not yet decided on an exchange, according to Bloomberg.
- The company declined to comment on the matter, Bloomberg said.
- Eni and HitecVision’s joint venture Var Energi, a North Sea oil and gas producer, is slated to go public on the Oslo market next week with an approximately $8B valuation.