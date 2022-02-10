Eni SpA reportedly mulling SPAC targeting energy transition sector

Feb. 10, 2022 4:14 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

ENI fuel and gas station. Eni S.p.A. is an Italian multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Rome. MAN truck with the ENI logo.

Aliaksandr Litviniuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Italian oil company Eni SpA (NYSE:E) is reportedly mulling a SPAC that will focus on business combinations in the energy transition sector.
  • Eni has been working with partners to set up the SPAC, which could seek to raise at least $228M. The company is still in “the early stages of testing investor appetite” for the SPAC and has not yet decided on an exchange, according to Bloomberg.
  • The company declined to comment on the matter, Bloomberg said.
  • Eni and HitecVision’s joint venture Var Energi, a North Sea oil and gas producer, is slated to go public on the Oslo market next week with an approximately $8B valuation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.