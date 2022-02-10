Carlisle names Kevin Zdimal as CFO, realigns construction materials businesses

Feb. 10, 2022 4:15 PM ETCSLBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) named Kevin Zdimal as VP and CFO, effective Mar. 1, succeeding Robert Roche.
  • Zdimal most recently served as VP of corporate development at CSL since 2016.
  • Carlisle also said it realigned its construction materials businesses into two segments organized around its products and applications for the sustainable Building Envelope.
  • Carlisle Construction Materials is a manufacturer and supplier of premium single-ply roofing systems, and engineered metal roofing and panel systems. Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies is a provider of high-performance waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, integrated air/vapor barriers, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, block-molded expanded polystyrene insulation for the Building Envelope.
  • Nick Shears will maintain overall responsibility for both segments as Group President.
  • Carlisle’s new segment structure for its construction materials businesses will be reflected in its quarterly and 2022 financial results.
  • No changes have been made to Carlisle’s other two segments – Carlisle Interconnect Technologies or Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
