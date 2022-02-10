Expedia moves higher after EBITDA, EPS top estimates

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) reported revenue was down 17% in Q4 compared to the level seen in 2019. Gross bookings fell off 25% to mark the lowest quarterly decline of 2021.

Total gross bookings and total revenue both increased significantly compared to Q4. Booking trends for lodging, air, and other travel products all declined sequentially from Q3 due to seasonality as well as the impact of the Omicron variant in the latter part of the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $479M (fourth highest in company history) vs. -$160M a year ago.

Expedia's cash position totaled $4.3B at the end of the quarter vs. $5.0B at the end of Q3. The sequential decrease was driven by the redemption of the outstanding Series A preferred stock.

CEO Peter Kern: "We are increasing our speed of innovation for travelers, our breadth of tools to help power the travel ecosystem, and our effectiveness and efficiency as a company. This is a big year of delivery for Expedia Group, and we look forward to helping drive a robust revival of our industry and great traveler experience."

Shares of Expedia gained 2.20% after-hours trading to $201.98 after the earnings topper.

