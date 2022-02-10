Universal Insurance declares $0.16 dividend

  • Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) declares $0.16/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 3.75%
  • Payable March 17; for shareholders of record March 10; ex-div March 9.
  • On precautionary measure, the Company estimates 2021 accident year strengthening of reserves in the fourth quarter of $30.7 million on an after-tax, net basis, and $21.5 million in weather above plan on an after-tax, net basis.
  • The Company estimates catastrophe and non-catastrophe related prior years' adverse development of $27.9 million on an after-tax, net basis.
  • In total, the Company expects a fourth quarter 2021 net impact of approximately $80.1 million after-tax (contributing 10.1 points to the full year combined ratio).
