Universal Insurance declares $0.16 dividend
Feb. 10, 2022 4:39 PM ETUniversal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) declares $0.16/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.75%
- Payable March 17; for shareholders of record March 10; ex-div March 9.
- On precautionary measure, the Company estimates 2021 accident year strengthening of reserves in the fourth quarter of $30.7 million on an after-tax, net basis, and $21.5 million in weather above plan on an after-tax, net basis.
- The Company estimates catastrophe and non-catastrophe related prior years' adverse development of $27.9 million on an after-tax, net basis.
- In total, the Company expects a fourth quarter 2021 net impact of approximately $80.1 million after-tax (contributing 10.1 points to the full year combined ratio).