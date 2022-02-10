Flowers Foods Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.02, revenue of $983.49M misses by $7.63M
Feb. 10, 2022 4:17 PM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Flowers Foods press release (NYSE:FLO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $983.49M (-3.6% Y/Y) misses by $7.63M.
- For FY2022, the company expects: Sales in the range of approximately $4.660B to $4.69B, representing an increase of approximately 7.6% to 8.4% Y/Y vs. consensus of $4.42B and Adjusted EPS in the range of approximately $1.25 to $1.35 vs. consensus of $1.27.
- CEO comment: "Our outlook for fiscal 2022 reflects our expectation that investments in innovation and marketing, price increases, and a continued emphasis on efficiencies will drive sales and earnings growth. Although the operating environment remains challenging, our early 2022 results have been promising and we expect to maintain that momentum. As always, our dedicated Flowers team is focused on maximizing shareholder value and driving results in line with our long-term financial targets."