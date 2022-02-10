BlackLine Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.02, revenue of $115.33M beats by $1.78M
Feb. 10, 2022 4:17 PM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BlackLine press release (NASDAQ:BL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $115.33M (+20.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.78M.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $119 million to $120 million.
- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $6 million to $4 million, or $0.10 to $0.07 net loss per share on 59.2 million weighted average shares outstanding.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $520 million to $525 million.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $5 million to $7 million, or $0.08 to $0.11 per share on 63.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.