BlackLine Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.02, revenue of $115.33M beats by $1.78M

Feb. 10, 2022 4:17 PM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • BlackLine press release (NASDAQ:BL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $115.33M (+20.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.78M.
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $119 million to $120 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $6 million to $4 million, or $0.10 to $0.07 net loss per share on 59.2 million weighted average shares outstanding.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $520 million to $525 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $5 million to $7 million, or $0.08 to $0.11 per share on 63.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
