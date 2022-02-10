CloudFlare Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 in-line, revenue of $193.6M beats by $8.73M
- CloudFlare press release (NYSE:NET): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 in-line.
- Revenue of $193.6M (+53.8% Y/Y) beats by $8.73M.
- Non-GAAP gross profit was $153.3 million or 79.2% gross margin, compared to $98.3 million, or 78.1%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,821.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $205.0 to $206.0 million, Non-GAAP income from operations of $0.5 to $1.5 million, Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.00 to $0.01.
2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $927.0 to $931.0 million, Non-GAAP income from operations of $10.0 to $14.0 million, Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 to $0.04.